BlackRock CEO Larry Fink is now directly participating in Ukraine negotiations alongside Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.





This marks a disturbing evolution: what started as a proxy conflict has transformed into a privatized reconstruction opportunity, and now major asset managers and Trump’s inner circle are inserting themselves into active diplomatic negotiations over a war zone.





BlackRock has already positioned itself to oversee Ukraine’s postwar reconstruction—a potential $400+ billion restructuring of national assets. Now Fink is reportedly at the negotiating table with Kushner and Witkoff, treating Ukraine’s future as a business opportunity rather than a sovereign crisis.



The implications are clear: geopolitical decisions are increasingly driven by financial interests, not diplomatic principles.



