BLAME ME FOR RUTH RONNIE – WEZI





She wrote:



If anything happens to Ruth Ronnie I will blame myself because when she confided in me about what transpired and I saw her, I am the one who insisted that she reports to the police, she didn’t want to. But broken bones aren’t a way to correct a woman in whatever wrong you believe she’s committed. AND SUCH A WOMAN NEEDS TO BE DEFENDED AND NOT LAUGHED AT FOR REPORTING.



Look at the way society has ganged up against her. Please stop dragging her, drag me for telling her to report.





I had no idea that she would be abused by the public for being human and expressing anger when provoked. I had no idea that that video was enough to convince people that the abuse she suffered was deserved. I had no idea that the public would weaponize the age difference to shame her.





I thought those bruises and broken bone were unacceptable regardless of the age of the person who inflicted them on her. I had no idea that her believing in love regardless of age difference would be used to shame her! I had no idea that my dear friend would be a laughing stock after allegedly suffering abuse at the hands of a person she once held dear to her heart.





If I knew, I was not going to encourage her to report the case. Maybe she shouldn’t have reported. None of this shame would have been made public.





This is all my fault. The victims seem safer not reporting and hiding their pain because Zambians mock them, use their age, gender and past as weapons to drag them and laugh at them.



I’m heartbroken 💔