Blessed Geza drops another ‘bombshell’ escalates scathing attacks

War veterans leader Blessed Geza, who is backing Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s faction within the ruling Zanu-PF, currently embroiled in a fierce succession battle with President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s camp, has accused individuals around the President of being “criminals.”

In his latest statement, Geza warned that action would be taken against them and emphasized that the planned actions on March 31 would go ahead without any turning back.

“I am Blessed Geza, Cde Bombshell. I have returned. Our 31 March is going ahead. We are seeing there are people surrounding Emmerson who are making things difficult for others, who are making it hard for farmers to get paid. The problems they are the creators of them. I am now giving you their names. We start with Kudakwashe Tagwirei.

He wants to become president after Auxillia has taken her turn. He is the one taking all the contracts. Many companies.

The next person is Wicknell Chivayo. Wicknell has no paper to show which company he operates from, but he’s now calling himself Sir Wicknell Chivayo. He gets tenders and gets paid in advance. ED says he has his own money but the Gwanda project isn’t a secret. The money just disappeared while getting protected by ED.

Then there is Pedzisayi Scott Sakupwanya who charges 7 percent to share the loot with ED.

There is George Guvamatanga. He gets 10% of the deal. He has purchased properties all over the world South Africa, in UK, in Canada, being all your money.

There is another calling self Julius Charumbira who is at Newlands.

Then there is John Panonetsa Mangudya, former Reserve Bank Governor. He is my young man.

There is Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance.

There is Obey Chimuka.

There is this thief called Tungwarara. This one I hate him with every bit. He is demeaning the people who fought for the country.

Can’t you see he has no care for the blood she’d for this country?

There is Douglas Kwande, a friend of ED.

All these are Zviganandas, taking people’s money.

There are political criminals. The first political criminal who was a Selous Scout is Daniel Garwe. He is becoming a scak very soon. He is the one who said comrades are dogs- bokkies.

Then there is Owen Mudha Ncube. He has no Grade 7. He is behind killing all the Generals. He is at the forefront of terrorising children. He is busy taking people’s money.

His other job why he’s so close to ED, is to target young girls at MSU.

Then there is Tatenda Mavetera, Minister of ICT. Her history you all know it there is something she did with ED. There is Mabel Chinonona, she is a disaster of a war veteran. The way she hates war veterans make us wonder if she is a real comrade or the stories told by some people thr she was sent by the Special Branch.

Then there is Jacob Mudenda. He wants to be made Vice-President. He is the one behind Tshabangu. He is the one who reached the people’s choice MPs in order rto make their 2030 case work.

There is Tino Machakaire, Minister of Youth.

There is my friend Christopher Mutsvangwa, Zanu-PF Spokesperson.

Chris can you please reconsider what you’re doing in that group. We see that your behaviour you want ED above your own comrades, but if we ask you what has ED done since the war?

There is this young boy – the-PFutseki Geza, John Paradza. He doesn’t even have education you wonder what he’s looking for at government.

There is Lovemore Matuke. His father sold out many people in Gutu, but because ED was a spy for the Rhodesia Front. If you see the people working with ED they are all Special Branch operatives.

There is Ezra Chadzamira. You can see these people who they are. There is Goodwills Masomirembwa. He is a lawyer who was disbanded. He is a land baron who wants to remain holding to 2030 agenda.

There is Polite Kambamura.

There is Ziyambi Ziyambi. If he was asked to go context, he won’t win no one wants him but see he was made Minister of Justice. You know his history that at primaries he was defeated by Dinha.

There is Edson Chiherende, the Midlands Chairman of Zanu-PF, he is also a disaster of a person in Zanu.

All these people are criminals. So the war against these people has started.

There is Munyaradzi Machacha. His behaviour has embarrassed us. He’s my nephew, but on national issues, there is no favouritism.

There is Douglas Mahiya. He has a war vets league project, when he was ina plan to remove war vets along Shamva Rd.”