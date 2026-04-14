Blockade Begins: U.S. Moves to Control Hormuz Warns Fast Attack Boats Will Be Destroyed





The United States has begun enforcing a maritime blockade around the Strait of Hormuz, targeting vessels entering and leaving Iranian ports as tensions escalate rapidly.





U.S. forces are now actively monitoring and restricting movement in the area, marking a significant shift toward direct control of one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.





President Donald Trump warned that any Iranian fast attack boats approaching the blockade zone would be immediately engaged, signaling a hardline stance as the situation moves closer to open confrontation..