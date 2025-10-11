Blogger and Travelist Davud Akhundzada says despite being a victim of a corruption exercise when he visited Zambia, he has positives that he has documented from the southern African nation.





Following up on the corruption story in my last video from Zambia on Youtube, I would like to make a few things very clear:





– These incidents or market videos should not discourage you from visiting beautiful Zambia, as I will have more videos sharing the beauty of the country in the coming days.



– I have met wonderful people in Zambia, and this video does not represent the kindness and hospitality of all Zambian people. ❤️🇿🇲



– I am not proud of bribing my way out of the situation. Still, when you are at the mercy of a government official, I would choose any means possible to stay safe and extricate myself from the situation without escalating it.



– Most importantly, if this case gets escalated to the government level, I do not want anybody to be punished; I do not want the man to be fired or lose his income stream. I do not wish anyone harm, especially if he is a family man.



– Thank you for all the apologies I have received from the Zambian people on the comments, but no need, as this incident does not represent the whole nation. Not at all.





I understand that the conditions are challenging for many people in these markets, and they try to make ends meet. However, people should find honorable ways to make a living, as the rest of the ladies and kids spend days earning a few dollars. And most importantly, authority should not be abused for extra cash from a foreigner.





Thank you, and so much love to Zambia and its people! ❤️🇿🇲🙏🏽

Davud

