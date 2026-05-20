BLOGGERS BARRED FROM ARCHBISHOP MPUNDU FUNERAL COVERAGE



The Archdiocese of Lusaka has announced that bloggers, independent social media content creators, and freelance journalists will not be allowed access or accreditation to cover the funeral of late Archbishop Emeritus of Lusaka, Telesphore George Mpundu.





Archbishop Mpundu di•ed last Saturday after undergoing treatment for several months at Maina Soko Hospital.



His funeral Mass and burial are scheduled for tomorrow, May 21, 2026, the day he would have celebrated his birthday.





According to a statement issued by the Archdiocese of Lusaka Communications Department, media coverage of the funeral will be tightly controlled to ensure order and security during the event.





“To ensure orderly coordination, security, and the smooth facilitation of media operations during the funeral, media institutions wishing to cover the event will be required to obtain accreditation,” the statement read.





The funeral Mass will be held at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus with Metropolitan Archbishop of Lusaka, His Grace Dr. Alick Banda, serving as the main celebrant.





Burial will later take place within the church premises.



The Archdiocese further warned that only authorised individuals would be allowed near the burial site.





“Access to the burial site shall be strictly restricted to authorised persons only,” the statement added.



Accredited journalists and media personnel have also been urged to conduct themselves respectfully and follow all directives from security officials during the funeral proceedings.





Born on May 21, 1947, at Kapatu Mission, Archbishop Mpundu was ordained a priest in 1972.



He became Bishop in 1987 and served as Bishop of Mbala, now Mpika Diocese, for 19 years before being appointed Coadjutor Archbishop of Lusaka in 2004.





He later succeeded as Archbishop of Lusaka in 2006 and served until his retirement in 2018.





Meanwhile, mourners continue to sign the Book of Condolences opened at the Cathedral of the Child Jesus in honour of the late Archbishop, who also served as president of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB).