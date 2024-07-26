Blueface’s Probation Reset in Vegas Shooting Case, But Remains Behind Bars

Rapper Blueface, had his probation reset in a Las Vegas shooting case, but he remains incarcerated due to a different probation violation.

In a recent development, Clark County District Court Judge Kathleen Delaney suspended the two-to-five-year sentence the rapper initially faced. Instead, he was granted up to three years of probation, allowing him to avoid further jail time as long as he complied with the terms.

This decision marks a significant shift from Judge Delaney’s previous stance. Back in February, she had issued a bench warrant for Blueface’s arrest for violating his probation in the same case. The rapper, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, had been sentenced to a suspended two-to-five-year term for his involvement in an October 2023 shooting on the Las Vegas strip.

To adhere to his probation terms, Blueface needed to avoid alcohol and drugs, including marijuana, and stay away from the Vegas Strip and downtown areas unless for legitimate work purposes. He also had to attend impulse control counseling, have no contact with the shooting victim, maintain full-time employment, comply with a curfew, report to parole and probation, and grant access to all his communication devices and social media accounts.

Despite these stringent conditions, Blueface found himself back in trouble. The violation that led to his current incarceration in California is said to be related to a video that surfaced online after a performance in Salt Lake City last year. During the show, he brought a woman on stage only to shove her and order his entourage to remove her. This incident, coupled with the Las Vegas shootout outside Euphoria Gentlemen’s Club, where one man was injured, painted a troubling picture of the rapper’s recent behavior.

The nightclub incident had severe repercussions, resulting in the club’s closure and a $13 million compensation order against Blueface for damages, lost wages, and lease charges. While he initially avoided jail time, the rapper was sentenced to three years of probation with strict conditions, including a ban on drug, alcohol, and weapon possession, and restricted visits to Las Vegas only for work purposes.

Currently, Blueface is behind bars in Los Angeles due to a separate probation violation linked to an assault charge involving a bouncer in 2021. He is expected to remain in jail until his next court appearance on July 29. The specifics of his probation violation remain unclear, but it has been suggested that personal issues, possibly involving his family, played a role.