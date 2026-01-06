BMA arrests 25 undocumented Zimbabweans trying to enter South Africa through Beitbridge bush





This morning, the Border Management Authority (BMA), under the leadership of Commissioner of the BMA and Beitbridge Port of Entry (PoE) Port Commander Ntakuseni Lambani, conducted an intensified ground operation targeting irregular border crossings near the South Africa–Zimbabwe border.





Using advanced surveillance technology recently deployed to enhance border security including drones and real‑time monitoring systems, BMA officers located and apprehended 25 undocumented Zimbabweans attempting to enter South Africa illegally through dense bush areas outside the official port of entry.





The operation forms part of a broader push by the BMA to curb illegal immigration during the 2025/26 festive season return period, when high volumes of travellers increase pressure on border controls.





In the opening days of January alone, the BMA intercepted hundreds of undocumented individuals at various ports of entry and along border segments, processed in accordance with South African immigration laws and subject to deportation procedures.





Commissioner Lambani highlighted the effectiveness of the new technology in detecting movement in hard‑to‑patrol areas, allowing teams to respond quickly and prevent unlawful entry. Combined with efforts from supporting agencies such as the South African Police Service (SAPS) and the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the deployment reflects a coordinated strategy to protect the nation’s borders and enforce immigration regulations.





The 25 individuals arrested are currently being processed by authorities and will face legal proceedings under South African immigration law. The BMA reaffirmed its commitment to securing the country’s borders and discouraging illegal entry through irregular routes.