Bobby Brown reveals he continues to see Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Jr. anytime he closes his eyes

R&B artist Bobby Brown has said that his departed children, Bobbi Kristina Brown and Bobby Brown Jr., remain in his life through recurring dreams.

The Grammy-winning singer, known for his role in “New Edition,” explained that his daughter, Bobbi Kristina, who passed away in 2015, and his son, Bobby Brown Jr., who lost his life in 2020, visit him in his dreams. According to him, this continued bond he shares with his deceased children happens when he is asleep.

“I tend to dream about both of ’em, my son and my daughter, which is helpful for me. Just being able to see their faces and I see ’em smiling, it helps me out in a big way,” he told People.

Amidst the ongoing grief over the loss of his late children, Bobby Brown, father of five surviving children, disclosed that he seeks support by regularly visiting a therapist.

“Just being able to talk about it definitely helps out. Also, prayer always works. And staying busy. I try to keep myself as busy as possible, doing different things.”

Bobby Brown’s revelation comes on the heels of a recent hosting of the annual “Bobbi Kristina Serenity House Gala: A Night of Inspiration, Empowerment, and Hope.”

The event, held in memory of his late daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, whom he shared with the late Whitney Houston, aims to raise funds for domestic violence centers.

Describing the evening as “beautiful” and “inspiring,” he said, “It meant everything to me to see all the faces and see all the supporters that care about what we care about because it’s getting rough out there for a lot of different people, and it’s just good to have support, to help try to eradicate domestic violence.”

In January 2015, Bobbi Kristina Brown was discovered unconscious in a bathtub at her residence, shared with her ex, Nick Gordon.

After spending nearly six months in a coma, she passed away at the age of 22 due to lobar pneumonia, with reports indicating a combination of drowning and drug intoxication as the cause.

Her demise bore striking similarities to that of her mother, Whitney Houston, who was found submerged in a bathtub in a Beverly Hills hotel in February 2012, with cocaine detected in her system among other substances, according to multiple reports.

Reports revealed that in addition to cocaine, traces of marijuana, the anxiety medication Xanax, the muscle relaxer Flexeril, and the antihistamine Benadryl were found in Whitney Houston’s system at the time of her death.

However, these substances were not considered contributory to her passing. Houston’s death was officially attributed to accidental drowning compounded by the effects of atherosclerotic heart disease and cocaine use.

Bobby Brown’s son, Bobby Brown, Jr. died at age 28 of an accidental drug overdose in 2020.