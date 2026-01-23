Bobi Wine Banned From Contesting Future Elections- Ugandan President’s Son Who Is Defence Chief Says

Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has issued a controversial directive banning opposition figure Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, popularly known as Bobi Wine, from further participation in Uganda’s electoral process, citing national security concerns.

Kainerugaba, who is also the eldest son of President Yoweri Museveni, made the declaration in a public statement attributed to him, asserting his authority as head of the armed forces.

Whether Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu is in the country or not I, as CDF, in the interests of national security and for the good of the commonwealth ban him from any further participation in the electoral exercises of Uganda,” he said on Thursday.

In the same statement, the army chief extended the directive beyond Bobi Wine himself, warning of consequences for individuals who publicly align with the opposition leader.

“From now on ANYONE who declares Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine as his/her political leader must be annulled.”

Kainerugaba further emphasized the binding nature of his directive, grounding it in his interpretation of executive authority.

“My orders stand with the force of the Commander-in-Chief of the State.”

The remarks have sparked widespread debate and concern among political observers, civil society groups, and opposition supporters, particularly over their implications for constitutional order, democratic participation, and the separation of military and civilian authority in Uganda.

Bobi Wine, a former presidential candidate and leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), has long been a vocal critic of President Museveni’s government and has previously accused security agencies of harassment, arbitrary arrests, and suppression of opposition activities.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the Electoral Commission of Uganda, the presidency, or Bobi Wine regarding the CDF’s pronouncement.

The statement adds to ongoing tensions in Uganda’s political landscape ahead of future electoral activities, with critics questioning the legal basis and constitutional limits of military involvement in electoral matters.

Muhoozi Kainerugaba currently serves as Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces and is a central figure in the country’s political and security discourse.

This development comes after Kainerugaba, openly stated that 22 members of the opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) were killed during the conduct of the country’s general elections.

He further suggested that opposition leader Bobi Wine was the intended next target, describing him as the “twenty-third” person.

Muhoozi, who is also Uganda’s Chief of Defence Forces, made the remarks on social media.

“We have killed 22 NUP terrorists since last week. I’m praying the 23rd is Kabobi,” he wrote on his official X handle.

His comments amount to an open confirmation of the killing of opposition party members and come amid controversy surrounding the re-election of his 81-year-old father, President Museveni.

Museveni was declared winner of the disputed polls, securing a seventh term in office.

On Tuesday, Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine alleged that more than 100 of his supporters have been killed in recent days amid escalating political violence, accusing President Yoweri Museveni’s son and the military of carrying out deadly repression.

In a post on X on Monday, the National Unity Platform (NUP) leader said the killings had intensified over the past week, contradicting official figures he said were being publicly cited.

“Last night as Museveni’s son was making these threats to kill me and gloating over killing 22 of our supporters (in reality, he has killed over 100 since last week), the military who are stationed inside our compound yet again banged my house doors as they sang profanities, ordering the occupants to come out of the house if they’re men,” he posted on Tuesday .

Bobi Wine’s claim marks one of his strongest accusations yet, alleging a sharp rise in fatalities linked to security operations targeting opposition supporters. He did not provide names or locations of those allegedly killed but said the violence had coincided with increased military activity around his residence.

He further alleged that soldiers stationed at his home engaged in disorderly conduct and intimidation, raising concerns about the safety of those inside.

“The people at my home say the criminals seemed to be drunk.”

According to the opposition leader, the situation has left his family and associates trapped and vulnerable, with access to food deliberately blocked by security operatives. He said the military had taken control of his compound, replacing gate padlocks with chains.

“We demand that the military vacate our home immediately. My wife and people are not safe. They’re starving after these criminals blocked food from reaching them. They cut the padlocks of our gates and replaced them with chains. FREE UGANDA NOW.”