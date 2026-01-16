BOBI WINE PLACED UNDER HOUSE ARREST AS MUSEVENI TAKES EARLY LEAD IN UGANDA ELECTION





By Anele Dlamini



#SDN, 16 January 2026



KAMPALA: Uganda’s main opposition figure, Bobi Wine, was placed under house arrest on Friday as early election results showed long-serving President Yoweri Museveni heading for a decisive victory in the presidential race, according to reports from Kampala.





Wine’s party, the National Unity Platform (NUP), said security forces surrounded his residence late on Thursday, effectively detaining him and his wife. The party alleged that military and police officers entered his compound and set up tents, describing the move as unlawful.





Preliminary figures released by the electoral commission indicated Museveni, 81, was leading with about 76 percent of votes counted from nearly half of polling stations nationwide. Wine, whose legal name is Robert Kyagulanyi, was trailing with just under 20 percent, while six other candidates shared the remainder.





Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since taking power in 1986, is seeking another term that would extend his nearly four-decade grip on power. After voting, he said he expected to secure around 80 percent of the vote if the process was fair.





Wine, who also challenged Museveni in the 2021 election, alleged widespread electoral fraud and urged supporters to protest. The vote took place under an internet blackout ordered by the government, following a campaign period marred by violence and heavy security deployments.





Election day was also disrupted by technical challenges, including failures of biometric voter verification machines and delays in the delivery of ballot papers in several areas. Rights groups, including Amnesty International, have accused the government of harshly repressing opposition voices ahead of the polls.





The United Nations human rights office said the elections were conducted in an atmosphere of intimidation and repression. Analysts say the outcome was largely expected, given Museveni’s control of state institutions and security forces.





If confirmed, the results would give Museveni a seventh term in office. Final presidential and parliamentary results are expected to be announced early Saturday, according to the electoral commission.