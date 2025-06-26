Bobi Wine to run in upcoming presidential elections

Uganda’s main opposition party said on Wednesday its leader Bobi Wine would run in upcoming presidential elections, likely pitting the popular musician-turned-politician against President Yoweri Museveni.





The East African nation is expected to hold elections in January, with the opposition facing a mounting crackdown as activists and politicians face abduction and detention.





President Museveni declared earlier this week he would seek re-election, hoping to extend almost four decades of his rule.





The National Unity Platform (NUP) said Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had “submitted the expression of interests to contest for the President of Uganda.”

