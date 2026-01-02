Bodies Anthony Joshua’s friends, who d!ed in the car crash, have been flown abroad for burial

The bodies of Sina Ghami and Latif “Latz” Ayodele, the two friends of International boxer, Anthony Joshua, who d!ed in the car crash that occurred on December 29, have been flown abroad.

Joshua and the deceased were communting along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway when the accident occurred in Makun, Ogun State. The Lexus SUV they were riding in collided with a stationary truck along the road, killing both Latif and Sina instantly and leaving Joshua with some injuries..

The victims flew into Nigeria to spend the Christmas holiday with Joshua before the tragic incident cut their visit short.

While Joshua was discharged from hospital on Wednesday evening December 31, bodies of the two deceased men have now been released for burial.