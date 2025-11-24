Body of teen found in singer D4vd’s trunk was frozen, decapitated

The teen found de@d in singer D4vd’s abandoned Tesla trunk was reportedly frozen, decapitated, and chopped into pieces

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s dismembered body parts were “partially frozen” and thawing in the “Romantic Homicide” singer’s car, leaving the LA County Medical Examiner struggling to determine an official cause of death due to the horrific state of the 15-year-old’s remains, sources told TMZ.

The cause of de@th “will most likely be ‘undetermined,’” the outlet reported.

The 20-year-old singer – whose real name is David Anthony Burke – is being eyed as a suspect in the teen’s gruesome de@th, though no arrests have been made, according to the outlet.

Now, a second person has been linked to the case, an unidentified individual in the singer’s car, Mark Geragos revealed on TMZ’s “2 Angry Men” podcast.

The suspect’s phone and social media data were triangulated by LAPD homicide detectives to the Hollywood Hills spot on the same timeframe that Rivas died.

The teen’s body was found wrapped in plastic on Sept. 8, the day after what would have been her 15th birthday, when the singer’s car was brought to a tow lot after being abandoned on a Hollywood Hills street.

Police are still trying to determine exactly how long the car was parked there, but it had been slapped with a ticket roughly two weeks earlier.

The car was later towed – but the teen’s body wasn’t found for several more days when employees at the lot reported a foul stench.

Cops believe Hernandez, who repeatedly ran away from home and was reported missing in early 2024, likely died sometime in the spring. They are still digging into whether she was murdered or if her death was the result of an overdose, police sources told KABC.

Police are trying to determine the exact role the pop star and other suspected accomplices played in her death, but D4vd reportedly hasn’t been cooperating since the investigation began.