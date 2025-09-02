BOOMPLAY IS FAILING TO PAY ZAMBIAN ARTISTS BECAUSE ITS ZAMBIAN USERS ARE STREAMING MUSIC FOR FREE SAYS DIZMO





TOP Lusaka rapper DIZMO, while speaking to DJ Pressure T in a casual conversation, shared his opinion on the Boomplay issue. The rapper who admitted that he also hasn’t been paid his royalties by the streaming platform shared some of the reasons why that is the case.





The rapper highlighted that Boomplay’s failure to pay artists stems from its revenue generation model.



He said most of the streaming platform’s revenue come from companies like Trade Kings and others who advertise on their platform for a fee.





Dizmo went on to add that unlike other countries such as Nigeria where users are knowledgeable about credit cards and paying for music, Zambia is very much behind hence the streaming platform fails to generate enough revenue to pay artists.





“Ndrama zo lipila ma artists ziza choka kuti if people are streaming for free music on Boomplay muno mu Zambia?” Dizmo asked.





The rapper acknowledged that artists in other countries are facing similar challenges, and he has seen some of them removing their music from the streaming platform.





Dizmo then advised his fans and others to use digital streaming platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, ITunes, etc, that actually pay artists on time and the right amount.



READ MORE: https://zedifyonline.com/boomplay-is-failing-to-pay-zambian-artists-because-its-zambian-users-are-streaming-music-for-free-says-dizmo/