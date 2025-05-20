Boost For Cyril Ramaphosa As Trump Dumps Elon Musk Ahead Of Crucial Talks With South Africa

Cyril Ramaphosa’s Washington Visit Gets Boost As Trump Ditches Musk

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s high-stakes Washington visit has received an unexpected boost as US President Donald Trump has distanced himself from billionaire Elon Musk ahead of crucial US-SA talks.

Trump, who once hailed Musk as a key government ally, has reportedly scrubbed the billionaire’s name from his social media platform, Truth Social. According to Politico, Trump hasn’t mentioned Musk once since early April, despite posting about him several times weekly in previous months.

“He’s finished, done, gone. He polls terribly. People hate him,” a Republican insider told Politico.

Trump turns cold on Elon Musk

Until recently, Elon Musk was central to Trump’s campaign and governance strategy. Appointed head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), Musk spearheaded controversial cuts across federal agencies.

Now, even Trump’s advisers and fundraising emails have gone quiet on the billionaire.

“At the beginning, I was here in D.C. seven days a week for some of the weeks,” Musk told Politico.

“It’s just been a very intense 100 days… the amount of time that is necessary for me to spend here is much less.”

The decision to sideline Musk comes after a poor showing in public opinion polls and ridicule over his campaign appearances. In Wisconsin, his attempts to court voters reportedly backfired.

“He’d go to Wisconsin thinking he can buy people’s votes, wear the cheese hat, act like a 9-year-old… It doesn’t work,” said the unnamed GOP operative.

Ramaphosa’s ‘diplomatic coup’

While Musk’s Washington star fades, Ramaphosa has pulled off what many are calling a diplomatic coup.

He arrived in Washington on Monday 19 May 2025 for a Working Visit aimed at “resetting and revitalising bilateral relations between South Africa and the United States,” according to a statement from the Presidency.

“The visit will focus specifically on reframing bilateral, economic and commercial relations,” the statement said.

Ramaphosa’s meeting with Trump is set for Wednesday, 21 May, and comes after a difficult period between the two nations. South Africa faced intense scrutiny over its relationships with Russia, China, and its stance on the Gaza conflict.

Trump’s sharp tone towards South Africa had escalated after Elon Musk accused the country of unfair regulatory hurdles blocking Starlink, his satellite internet venture. South Africa, however, insists it merely seeks compliance with laws requiring 30% local ownership or equivalent commitments.

“The South African government has offered a nimble approach,” reported the Daily Maverick, citing options such as building training centres and funding community ventures.

Johann Rupert behind the scenes

Behind the breakthrough is South African billionaire Johann Rupert. Sources say Rupert used his influence with Trump to open diplomatic doors.

“Rupert is a true patriot… he told Trump to stop the nonsense and talk to Ramaphosa,” a Capitol Hill source told the Daily Maverick.

Rupert is said to be already in Washington and expected to be part of Ramaphosa’s entourage. The delegation includes key ministers such as Lamola (International Relations), Ntshavheni (Presidency), Tau (Trade), Steenhuisen (Agriculture), and special envoy Mcebisi Jonas.

As Trump cools towards Musk and warms up to Ramaphosa, the South African president may be in a stronger position than anticipated to strike a fresh economic deal.