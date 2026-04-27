FORMER DIPLOMAT AND Ex-ZNBC JOURNALIST, BANGWE NAVILE LEADS SERENJE TO CITIZENS FIRST

FORMER DIPLOMAT AND Ex-ZNBC JOURNALIST, BANGWE NAVIllE LEADS SERENJE TO CITIZENS FIRST



Citizens First (CF) President Harry Kalaba has received Nkundalila Aspiring Member of Parliament Bangwe Naviley Chisenga and Serenje Aspiring Member of Parliament Aubrey Mashawa to the party.





Mr. Kalaba also received former Mweshe Ward Councilor Esther Mukupa and former Chisomo Ward Councilor Peter Mukosha.



Speaking when he received former Diplomat and Ex-ZNBC Award-Winning Journalist, Bangwe Naviley, Mr Kalaba stated that Bangwe’s record is unmatched.





He added that Bangwe stands out as a leader who has delivered even before being voted for.



Mr Kalaba explained that while representing Zambia abroad, Bangwe personally funded projects from his pocket, demonstrating rare commitment and vision.





He noted that in education, Bangwe provided a borehole at Chibale School, built classroom blocks at Kalela, Moyenda, and Chisomo, refurbished facilities at Kabwe Kupela and Mailo, donated desks to Chimbaya School, and constructed an exam strong room at Kalunga School.





Mr Kalaba further observed that in health, Bangwe built staff houses at Serenje and Nakalengule clinics.



He remarked that in social welfare, Bangwe bought a plot for a vulnerable woman in Zambia Compound and donated cement towards the UCZ wall fence.





Speaking when he welcomed Independent Candidate for Serenje Constituency, now joining Citizens First Party, Aubrey Mashawa, Mr Kalaba declared that Mashawa is a visionary leader, often understated, yet capable of causing upsets.



Mr Kalaba emphasised that Kabundi road must be prioritised, schools and clinics require urgent attention, and phone networks must be improved.





He insisted that CF cannot allow people to mine at a school in Muchinda that was built at great cost.



Mr Kalaba asserted that illegal miners must be brought under organised structures where locals benefit, not sidelined.





Welcoming former Councillor for Chisomo, Peter Mukosha, Mr Kalaba remarked that Mukosha was a victim of the wave of change, yet your record of service remains remarkable.



He recalled that during Mukosha’s time, for the first time since 1964, a grader reached Chisomo.





Mr Kalaba pointed out that five years have now passed without a grader returning, and this neglect cannot continue.



He confirmed that he has sent Mukosha back to Chisomo as Councillor so that he may revive Kaombe School, where ballots have reached but development has not.





Welcoming former Councillor for Mweshe Ward, Nkundalila Constituency, Serenje District, Esther Mukupa, to the Citizens First Party, Mr Kalaba affirmed that he believes in the strength and leadership of women, and he recognises that in 2021 she was simply a victim of the wave of change which was irresistible at the time.





Mr Kalaba charged that it is now clear that the incumbent has failed lamentably, and you must reclaim the seat for meaningful development.



He concluded that Mukupa began important projects, including the initiative at Chambale and the construction of toilets at Katota, yet five years later the people cannot point to tangible progress.





Speaking on behalf of the defectors, ex-diplomat Bangwe Naviley added that the team will ensure that structures and most of the UPND councilors in Serenje quickly join CF as they have been talking in the background.





Mr Bangwe stressed that CF, being the fastest growing opposition party, has been stable and will not only participate in the election but win.