“BOTH PF AND UPND SHUT ME OUT OF THE BANKING SYSTEM,” – CHARLES CHANDA



United Prosperous and Peaceful Zambia (UPPZ) President Charles Chanda has raised serious allegations against both the previous Patriotic Front (PF) government and the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND), claiming that political interference has disrupted his personal finances and business operations.



Chanda told reporters that the PF government initially closed all his bank accounts, leaving only one active account at FNB, which was later closed when UPND assumed power. He described these actions as politically motivated attempts to restrict his financial freedom and economic participation.





“I think let me use this opportunity to inform the nation that I am the most abused politician. The PF government closed all my bank accounts. The only one that remained was with FNB Zambia , but when the UPND came into power, they also closed my FNB account,” Chanda said.

“I don’t have any court cases or judgments against me. The only case I had was over land, and the court found me not guilty. Yet both PF and UPND governments closed my accounts using intermediaries they sponsored to interfere with my land and financial operations,” Chanda explained.





Chanda also warned of the broader economic risks when authorities use political influence to restrict access to banking services.





“How do you keep a man with a Gold mine without access to banks in his own country? Financial institutions act on instructions from political offices rather than merit, and this undermines investor confidence and entrepreneurial growth,” he said.





Despite the setbacks, Chanda said he continues to operate his businesses through alternative channels and divine guidance, emphasizing financial resilience and strategic planning.





“The banks and government may have closed my accounts, but God remains fair. I bank my money in land. God told me that the silver and gold belong to Him, and that’s the best bank anyone can have. Even if every account is closed, I can still operate, invest, and give back to society,” he said.





“I may not have accounts, but I am still able to operate, still able to give, and still able to move forward. My strength comes from God, not from the banks,” he concluded.



©️ KUMWESU | October 11, 2025