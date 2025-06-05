Botswana Govt announce a new policy banning export of unprocessed minerals

Botswana President, Duma Gideon Boko has joined other African countries in taking a huge step to takeover their natural resources.

The Botswana Government has passed a new bill that prevents any mineral exported out of the country unprocessed.

The president is particularly keen on the exportation of unprocessed diamond which the country have been doing for years now.

“No diamond will leave this country raw, all will be cut and polished here. No copper concentrate will be exported without local value addition,” he said.

This comes at the backdrop of emerging campaign sweeping across the entire African continent.

Prior to this date, countries across the continent export minerals at raw value, earning smaller percentages in returns.

However, some countries have started taking steps to nationalize their resources to benefit their citizens.

Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have already made bold statements and policies in a bid to takeover their natural resources.