Botswana President Duma Boko Backs Miss Botswana Anicia Gaothusi in Miss World Finale





Botswana President Duma Boko has taken to social media to express his pride and support for Miss Botswana, Anicia Gaothusi, ahead of the Miss World finale taking place tomorrow in India.





In a video call with Gaothusi, President Boko praised her grace, confidence, and intelligence, highlighting how she has carried the beauty and spirit of Botswana on the global stage.





The President encouraged her to stay focused and keep shining, assuring her that the entire nation stands behind her as she competes for the prestigious Miss World crown.





Gaothusi, who has been a standout in the competition, is being celebrated across Botswana for her poise and determination. Her participation has sparked excitement among Batswana, who are hopeful for a strong showing at the global event.





As the Miss World finale approaches, the support from President Boko has added to the growing momentum behind Gaothusi, as she prepares to represent not only Botswana but the entire African continent.