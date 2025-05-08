Botswana’s President Boko Commends Hichilema’s Vision, Urges Action to Deliver AfCFTA’s Digital Promise



Lusaka, Zambia — President of the Republic of Botswana, Duma Boko, has commended President Hakainde Hichilema’s visionary leadership, describing him as a symbol of African resilience and progress, while calling on fellow African leaders to match his resolve with urgent, tangible action to realize the continent’s digital trade ambitions.





Speaking at the inaugural African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Digital Trade Forum in Lusaka, President Boko began his address by paying heartfelt tribute to President Hichilema, calling him “a brother and friend” whose rise to leadership is marked by “struggle, resilience, and courage.”





“His story is an inspiration to all of us,” President Boko said, emphasizing that President Hichilema’s example should serve as a benchmark for transformative leadership across Africa.



Against the backdrop of a forum focused on digital trade, President Boko said the moment was not just timely, but revolutionary — demanding that Africa move quickly from declarations to implementation.





“This is not the time for complacency,” he declared. “We must tear down the barriers that prevent Africans from trading with one another. We must build the digital infrastructure that brings opportunity directly to the people.”



He hailed the AfCFTA as a cornerstone of Africa’s economic transformation and a necessary evolution from earlier regional integration frameworks like the Tripartite Free Trade Area. But more importantly, he noted, it is President Hichilema’s commitment to these goals that deserves recognition and emulation.





“I commend my brother, President Hichilema, as a committed foot soldier in this movement,” he said. “I join him, and I call on leaders across Africa to go beyond declarations. Let us act. Let us turn the promise of the AfCFTA into real empowerment for our people.”





President Boko also reflected on the enduring relationship between Botswana and Zambia, highlighting the shared values, languages, and cultures that bind the two nations. His presence in Lusaka, he said, was not just diplomatic, but personal — a reaffirmation of the historic and future ties between the two countries.





“To the people of Zambia, thank you for your warm welcome and generous spirit — even yielding your busy roads to make room for our passage. I am grateful,” he said warmly, drawing applause from the audience.





Held under the theme “Boosting Digital Trade to Accelerate AfCFTA Implementation,” the forum aims to accelerate the continent’s journey toward digital integration and inclusive growth.





President Boko’s praise of President Hichilema’s leadership added a powerful layer of affirmation to Zambia’s role as a trailblazer in this continental mission.



