Bowman a ‘front-end loader’ who authored his downfall – Kazabu

By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone

BOWMAN Lusambo authored his own downfall, says former Nkana member of parliament Luxon Kazabu.

And Kazabu, who served as livestock and fisheries deputy minister in the Michael Sata administration, has advised Harry Kalaba to join the ruling UPND saying there is a lot of space for his ideas.

Commenting on the Constitutional Court’s upholding of the High Court nullification of Lusambo’s election as Kabushi PF member of parliament, Kazabu mocked the now former parliamentarian that: “He is now a front-end loader and not a bulldozer’’.

“The law has prevailed. Whatever Bowman Lusambo is going through, he authored it himself. He literally authored his own downfall. When people say time will tell that is what they exactly mean. Time is the best judge,” he said. “He for quite some time thought he was the greatest. But out of his own wrong doings that is it. He has lost the seat. It was actually expected. I would have been surprised if the Constitutional Court ruling was going to be otherwise.”

Kazabu noted that “PF leaders have continued to be confrontational and arrogant instead of taking a step backward and reflect on their past wrongs”.

“They have become confrontational and combative. But people are able to compare how we were governed under PF and how we are being governed under the UPND,” he said.

Kazabu advised the talkative PF leaders to emulate some of their fellow members who have opted to be silent.

“You can’t afford to continue being arrogant through and through. For example, why go against a supplementary budget which will be funded from local resources? I would have had a quarrel with the government if they were going to borrow,” he said.

On former Democratic Party leader Kalaba who quit the party recently, Kazabu advised him against forming another party because the country already has too many.

He said Kalaba can join any of the already existing political parties.

“He can either go back to his old party, the PF, or join the Socialist Party. But for now, the only choice is the ruling party. And I think there is a lot of space for his ideas to add value to the republic of Zambia. But I can’t take away his rights to form a political party,” said Kazabu.