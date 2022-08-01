Bowman a ‘front-end loader’ who authored his downfall – Kazabu
By Edwin Mbulo in Livingstone
BOWMAN Lusambo authored his own downfall, says former Nkana member of parliament Luxon Kazabu.
And Kazabu, who served as livestock and fisheries deputy minister in the Michael Sata administration, has advised Harry Kalaba to join the ruling UPND saying there is a lot of space for his ideas.
Commenting on the Constitutional Court’s upholding of the High Court nullification of Lusambo’s election as Kabushi PF member of parliament, Kazabu mocked the now former parliamentarian that: “He is now a front-end loader and not a bulldozer’’.
“The law has prevailed. Whatever Bowman Lusambo is going through, he authored it himself. He literally authored his own downfall. When people say time will tell that is what they exactly mean. Time is the best judge,” he said. “He for quite some time thought he was the greatest. But out of his own wrong doings that is it. He has lost the seat. It was actually expected. I would have been surprised if the Constitutional Court ruling was going to be otherwise.”
Kazabu noted that “PF leaders have continued to be confrontational and arrogant instead of taking a step backward and reflect on their past wrongs”.
“They have become confrontational and combative. But people are able to compare how we were governed under PF and how we are being governed under the UPND,” he said.
Kazabu advised the talkative PF leaders to emulate some of their fellow members who have opted to be silent.
“You can’t afford to continue being arrogant through and through. For example, why go against a supplementary budget which will be funded from local resources? I would have had a quarrel with the government if they were going to borrow,” he said.
On former Democratic Party leader Kalaba who quit the party recently, Kazabu advised him against forming another party because the country already has too many.
He said Kalaba can join any of the already existing political parties.
“He can either go back to his old party, the PF, or join the Socialist Party. But for now, the only choice is the ruling party. And I think there is a lot of space for his ideas to add value to the republic of Zambia. But I can’t take away his rights to form a political party,” said Kazabu.
Mr kazabu, what ideas does a tough talking registry clerk bring to the discourse of political leadership in Zambia?
Please stop portraying unqualified characters on the basis of talking too much, and associating themselves with sata. Sata was equally a mistake that shouldn’t have happened to zambia.
Kalaba as an individual has nothing to bring onboard. Stop misleading people. The guy simply dropped off from a Catholic school in Rome, got employed through nepotism as registry clerk at cabinet office. He left government after getting frustrated because sondashi refused to accept his illegal elevation to a higher position at works and supply when he had no requisite qualifications. Having been elected MP doesn’t mean he is a qualified person to be president. Tapali efyo kaishiba. We know him. . He simply believes that being someone from the region he hails from, there is a greater chance of him becoming president and not on the basis of having knowledge or special skills. That is the very leadership attributes we want our country not to embrace. Ask him what he did at school and you will be very disappointed
Pakanwafye abo tapali nangu fimo baishiba. PF Kew and hated his self overating and overzealous attitude. They know him and they wouldn’t allow him to lead them anytime
So stop saying he brings his ideas to where? Which ideas?