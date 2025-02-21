Bowman Lusambo accounts for wealth, challenges ACC’s bid to forfeit his properties



Former Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, is taking a stand against the Anti-Corruption Commission’s (ACC) request to have his five properties forfeited to the State.





The properties, located in Lusaka’s Chamba Valley and Silverest Gardens, are under scrutiny due to claims they were illegally acquired.



In a court application to the Economic and Financial Crimes Court (EFCC), the ACC argued that Lusambo, along with his wife Nancy Manase, business associate Mukuka Mukonge, and the ZDA-Henann Guoji Development Co. Limited, obtained the properties through illicit means.





However, Lusambo has strongly disputed these accusations, asserting that as a former Member of Parliament (MP), minister, and successful businessman, he had the means to lawfully acquire the assets.



The five properties in question are located in two prime Lusaka neighbourhoods—Chamba Valley and Silverest Gardens.





In his affidavit filed in response to the ACC’s claims, Lusambo stated that the allegations are unfounded, asserting that his wealth is the result of years of hard work, business acumen, and government service.



Lusambo recalled that between 2007 and 2009, he worked as a professional salesperson for G-TV, where he earned between K8,000,000 and K10,000,000 (unrebased).





After the company shut down, he ventured into business and continued to grow his wealth, generating between K9,000,000 and K15,000,000 (unrebased) through careful financial management and strategic savings.



His extensive network and business success caught the attention of then-President Rupiah Banda, who appointed Lusambo as the national youth chairperson for mobilisation under the MMD.





He shared that this role brought additional financial rewards, including allowances ranging from K50,000,000 to K150,000,000 (unrebased).



These funds, Lusambo says, were critical in enabling him to acquire the properties in question.





The properties mentioned are property No. F/609/E/44/B/9, no. F/609/E/50, HT: T3 HN# 248 , 249 AMD 482 situated in Chamba valley and Silverst Gardens in Lusaka .



“When I was minister and an MP employed under the Government, I also conducted extra economic activities and managed to acquire property No. F/609/E/44/B/9 with an extent of 892 square meters although the certificate of title was officially issued in 2016,” he said.





He therefore said the allegations of the properties being tainted with corruption were baseless and without merit.





Lusambo submitted that the attempt to attribute suspicion of proceeds of crime to assets that have been lawfully acquired and are properly accounted for was unjustified.



By Lucy Phiri



Kalemba February 21, 2025