Bowman Lusambo sentenced to 3 years for possession of illicit property worth K22m

“Please exercise your lenience as you sentence Mr Lusambo because he is a family man with two of his children named after 6th Republican President Edgar Lungu and wife Esther respectively” – Counsel Charles Changana tells court in mitigation

Bowman Lusambo sentenced to 3 years for possession of illicit property!

Lusaka Chief Resident Magistrate Davis Chibwili has sentenced former Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo to three years imprisonment after he was found guilty of possessing two properties in Chamba Valley suspected to be proceeds of crime.

The court ruled that the properties comprising a four-bedroom house, a guest wing, and six unfinished flats were acquired through means inconsistent with Mr. Lusambo’s declared income during his tenure in public office

ZNBC