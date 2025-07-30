Boy Mamabolo to resubmit application for “Mandela For President” party despite IEC rejection





Defiant former ANC Member of Parliament Jacob Boy Mamabolo has announced plans to resubmit his application to register his new political party, Mandela For President, with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) this Friday.





The IEC rejected Mamabolo’s initial application on Monday, citing several compliance failures. Among the reasons were an insufficient number of valid signatures and failure to meet the required threshold of registered voters for party registration .





Additionally, election officials raised concerns that the party’s name and use of green and black branding could mislead voters into associating it with the legacy of former president Nelson Mandela .





The IEC also flagged inconsistencies in leadership documentation. While the party’s constitution named “Mandela Jacob Boy Mamabolo” as founding convener, IEC records list him only as “Jacob Boy Mamabolo” suggesting possible misrepresentation of material details in the application .





Despite the setback, Mamabolo, aged 42 and hailing from Seshego, asserts he was motivated by supporters and disillusioned ANC members who felt the party had exploited his loyalty without recognising his contributions.





According to Mamabolo, they encouraged him to challenge the status quo by launching his own political movement .





In a statement, he said: “I have been loyal to the ANC for years, but I was used and dumped. This new movement is about reclaiming true leadership and honouring the vision many believe Mandela stood for.”





It remains to be seen whether Mamabolo’s amended submission due Friday will satisfy the IEC’s requirements. For now, the party is still not officially registered and ineligible to participate in any elections.