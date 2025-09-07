BOY WITH 3 KIDNEYS UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL SURGERY AT LEVY





A 10-YEAR-OLD boy from Lusaka has found relief from recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs) after a team of urologists at Levy Mwanawasa Teaching Hospital (LMTH) successfully removed a third kídney and an abnormally large uréter during a delicate six-hour surgery.





Unbeknownst to his parents, the boy was born with a rare congenital condition called duplex kídneys, a situation where two kídneys are located on one side of the body and one on the other, bringing the total to three.





In addition to the extra kídney, he also had a duplex mega uréter — two urêters on the affected side, with one measuring approximately 70 centimetres in length.



ZDM