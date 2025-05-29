Brad Pitt has finally spoken out about finalising his long-running divorce from Angelina Jolie, marking the end of one of Hollywood’s most high-profile splits.

In a recent interview with GQ, the actor was asked if he felt any relief when their divorce was legally settled in December 2024, more than eight years after Jolie initially filed.

“No, I don’t think it was that major of a thing,” Pitt said casually. “Just something coming to fruition. Legally.”

The comment comes six months after Pitt and Jolie officially ended the legal process of their divorce, which began in 2016 when Jolie filed to dissolve their marriage. The couple, who were declared legally single in 2019, share six children together.

At the time of the settlement, Jolie’s attorney stated, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over.”

According to court documents, Jolie waived any right to receive spousal support from Pitt permanently.

Despite their legal closure, the emotional distance between Pitt and his children remains wide. The couple’s six children — Maddox (23), Pax (21), Zahara (20), Shiloh (19), and 16-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — are reportedly not in contact with their father. Several of them have even dropped his last name.

Last year, reports emerged that Shiloh had legally removed “Pitt” from her surname, a decision that deeply affected the actor. “He’s never felt more joy than when she was born,” a source said at the time. “He always wanted a daughter.”

Another source added, “The reminders that he’s lost his children is, of course, not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

The strained relationship between Pitt and his children reportedly stems from a 2016 incident aboard a private jet, during which he was accused of being verbally abusive and physical. His son Pax once referred to Pitt as a “world-class a–hole” in a 2020 Father’s Day post, claiming his younger siblings were fearful in his presence.

While the legal divorce is behind them, the emotional wounds in the Jolie-Pitt family remain raw, with reconciliation appearing unlikely in the near future.