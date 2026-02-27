Brazilian influencer who married herself has divorced herself after a year

Suellen Carey has announced the end of her one-year self-marriage, saying her sologamy journey became emotionally overwhelming.

The 36-year-old Brazilian-born influencer and model drew international attention last year after staging a widely shared ceremony in London, which she documented for her 400,000 Instagram followers.

Despite her commitment, Carey revealed that she attended ten sessions of couples-style therapy alone in an effort to navigate the challenges of her unconventional union.

She admitted that the constant pressure to be perfect for herself left her mentally and emotionally drained.

“Even in a marriage with ourselves, it’s important to accept our imperfections,” she explained.

Carey described the experience as “enriching” but said it was time to move forward and embrace change.

“Personal growth can lead us in different directions. I’ve decided it’s time to open my heart to new possibilities, including the chance to find a partner,” she added.