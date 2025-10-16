BREACH OF DIPLOMATIC ETIQUETTE BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA- Harry Kalaba

BREACH OF DIPLOMATIC ETIQUETTE BY PRESIDENT HAKAINDE HICHILEMA



LUSAKA, October 15, 2025-I wish to register my deep concern and utter disappointment over the recent public conduct of President Hakainde Hichilema, which constitutes a serious breach of diplomatic protocol and a disturbing interference in matters that are still active before our courts of law.





During his recent address at a United Party for National Development (UPND) mobilisation event at Mulungushi International Conference Centre, President Hichilema made public revelations about private conversations he has had with several heads of state, notably the President of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the President of Zimbabwe, His Excellency Emmerson Mnangagwa, the President of South Africa, His Excellency Cyril Ramaphosa, and the newly elected President of Malawi, His Excellency Peter Mutharika.





Of particular concern is the President’s admission that he engaged President Erdoğan to facilitate the coming of witnesses to Zambia in a case involving former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Hon. Joseph Malanji—a matter that is still active before the courts, with the State having expressed its intention to appeal and Hon. Malanji retaining his right to do so as well.





This statement is not only ill-advised, but it is also a direct violation of the principle of separation of powers and judicial independence. The President’s remarks amount to undue influence and political interference in a case that is under judicial consideration. Such actions risk undermining public confidence in the fairness and impartiality of our justice system.





Furthermore, President Hichilema’s decision to publicly disclose private and sensitive diplomatic conversations without prior consent or mutual understanding from the other heads of state. This serious ommission reflects a worrying disregard for diplomatic norms and international protocol. It is simply unacceptable for a Head of State to turn serious diplomatic engagements into political capital by broadcasting selective details for domestic consumption.





In particular, the President’s boastful narrative about discussions with President Mnangagwa over the return of a helicopter, conversations with President Ramaphosa on a similar matter, and a recent phone call with President Mutharika regarding maize trade, reflects a dangerous trend of one-sided storytelling that risks embarrassing our country on the international stage.





Let us be clear: private diplomatic conversations are conducted in confidence to preserve mutual respect, trust, and strategic cooperation between nations. It is common international practice that when Heads of State engage publicly, especially via phone, it is pre-arranged, recorded, and communicated in a mutually agreed format, often with media presence from both sides. This has been done under leaders such as President Donald Trump and President Erdoğan himself, with international media coverage and not unilateral political grandstanding.





It is unfortunate that President Hichilema continues to mishandle international relations, risking Zambia’s diplomatic isolation. Leaders across the region and the broader global community will grow hesitant to engage freely with a counterpart who publicly reveals private discussions for political optics. No leader wants to be misquoted or have confidential matters misrepresented on foreign soil.





We therefore advise President Hichilema to exercise statesmanship and maturity in his public communications. If the intention is to showcase his international contacts, the proper protocol is to coordinate with the respective offices, obtain consent, and allow mutual media coverage, including by ZNBC, as is international best practice.





I urge the President’s media and foreign affairs teams to do the necessary research and provide proper guidance. The dignity of the presidency must be preserved, and Zambia’s reputation on the international stage must be protected.





As Citizens First, we call for the restoration of diplomacy rooted in discretion, mutual respect, and national interest—not cheap political display. Let us put the country first, always.





*Issued by:



Harry Kalaba

President

Citizens First

Lusaka, Zambia