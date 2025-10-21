BREAKING: High Court upholds Nakacinda’s jailing
The Lusaka High Court has upheld the 18-month conviction and sentence of Patriotic Front faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda for falsely claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema was summoning judges to his house to coerce them into frustrating the PF’s legal battles and establishing a one-party state.
The court has issued a bench warrant for Nakacinda’s immediate arrest, as he was not present in court, to begin serving his sentence.
-Kalemba
I think this is a good lesson for arrogant and indisciplined politicians. Surely they should be punished for lying with impunity hoping that they should be praised for bush courage. Politicians should be factual at all times. Raphael is a savage and deserves to be disciplined. Alarming Zambians with false malicious stories must end. Let’s practice decent clean politics. I hope when he completes his jail term he would be reformed person.
These politicians just put themselves in harm’s way then they start blaming the ruling government.
Criminality Cakuyoka, Ciindababeleka, Camukanka Hicamba…
Cimbwali Cakuyoka, Ciindababeleka, Camukanka Hicamba
This Nakachinda, he did not even attend Court of his own matter?!! Who does that? If it is other PF people, he would even be seen at Court premises escorting them for their hearing. Now, he faces jail time in prison for 18 months.
Nakachinda was toxic in the way he put his arguments across maybe that is how he is, but civility can still drive the point home more effectively because the person you are addressing will not just throw away what you said but will think about it, when presented in a toxic way the listener will just dump what you have said without thinking about it. When you look at his style of presentation and that of the one symbolically coming out on Independence Day, they are quite similar.
The Tonse criminals. Ndipo jele ya zula with these dangerous criminals.
Let him rescue himself for being arrogant.
Mr. Nakachinda is no different from Mr. Munir Zulu. Both are motor mouth. They say before they think.
Opposition politicians have this strange belief that the law doesnot apply to them and they can say anything without being held accountable. They are covered by opposition immunity as in parliamentary immunity.
This is a very Sad development, and my thoughts go to the Patriotic Front Secretary General of the Patriotic Front, Hon Raphael Nakachinda.
We are living in strange Times, of Jails and Prisons, but there will be redemption soon.
Take Heart Raphael Nakachinda.. Your Courage and Resilience is appreciated.. Indeed Take this as a badge of honor.. Freedom is around the corner.
There was a Prayer point during the day of Prayer, Fasting and Reconciliation directed at the Judiciary. Obviously this Prayer was not coming from nowhere.. People know what is happening in the Judiciary..It is playing out in Public Space..They See and they Know. And yes they thought this Institution needs Divine Intervention, and they prayed….
That was your cry Hon Raphael Nakachinda, it was given a divine calling on 18th October,2025.
Those goal keepers who for years have been ” Caressing” PF cases surely need Exorcism to remove the Spirit of ” Inertia “. How they have found themselves with such an Evil Spirit is beyond me.
But Sending Raphael Nakachinda to Jail when deep down your heart , you know you are possessed by the Evil Spirit of Goal Keeping, is the lowest a human being can sink to.
Who the Cap Fits, Let them Wear it.
@One Hundred…. kikikiki Ii haver liked this comment. Soo the prayer over judiciary it’s answered!!!
Kikikiki nayo nayo……!!
He can use the binoculars to look at the rest of us outside walking freely while he languishing in prison.
Very good let him serve his sentence, the man became so careless on his mouth with his gunyu masaka head
Pf will feel good, because he way a lot.
The same people who escorted him are happy because he was blocking other pf members and party progression