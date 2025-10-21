BREAKING: High Court upholds Nakacinda’s jailing





The Lusaka High Court has upheld the 18-month conviction and sentence of Patriotic Front faction Secretary General Raphael Nakacinda for falsely claiming that President Hakainde Hichilema was summoning judges to his house to coerce them into frustrating the PF’s legal battles and establishing a one-party state.





The court has issued a bench warrant for Nakacinda’s immediate arrest, as he was not present in court, to begin serving his sentence.



-Kalemba