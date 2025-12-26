BREBNER CHANGALA VOWS TO DECAMPAIGN HARRY KALABA



By Thomas Chewe



The decision by the Citizens First (CF) Party to field a candidate in the Chawama Parliamentary by-election has sparked tension within the opposition camp, with concerns that the move could divide opposition votes and jeopardise prospects of victory.





Sources within the opposition alliance have revealed that Brebnar Changala, a prominent figure associated with the Our Civic Duty Association (OCiDA), was tasked with engaging CF President Harry Kalaba to persuade the party to withdraw its candidate from the by-election in the interest of opposition unity. However, Mr. Kalaba declined the proposal. The refusal has angered Changala, who has since vowed to actively campaign against the CF candidate in the Chawama by-election.





Sources further say that Changala has extended his decampaigning stance to include Mr. Kalaba personally, with plans to oppose him politically ahead of the 2026 General Election.





According to insiders, Changala has also assured OCiDA members that he will mobilise resources to support the opposition campaign, including seeking financial backing from his Lebanese associates to fund campaign activities.





The developments highlight growing fractures within opposition ranks at a time when unity is widely viewed as critical to mounting a strong challenge in both the Chawama by-election and the forthcoming general elections.





Efforts to obtain an official comment from the Citizens First Party and OCiDA by press time were unsuccessful.