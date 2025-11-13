BRENDA NYIRENDA VOWS ELECTIVE CONVENTION WILL GO AHEAD DESPITE COURT INJUNCTION

By:Thomas Afroman Mwale

Acting Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Brenda Nyirenda, of the Given Lubinda-led faction, has declared that their elective convention will proceed as planned and will not be canceled by the courts.

Ms. Nyirenda urged PF presidential aspirants to continue their campaigns despite Mafinga MP Robert Chabinga’s injunction against the convention.

She made the remarks during a courtesy call by Mporokonso MP Brian Mundubile who is currently at the party Secretariat.

The Lundazi MP emphasized that the party remains committed to its schedule and will not allow court challenges to derail internal democratic processes.

SunFmTvNews