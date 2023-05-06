Brian Mcknight Privately Settles Incest Slander Lawsuit Involving Daughter

Legendary R&B singer, Brian McKnight’s personal life has stirred away from positivity. His decisions as a father have created a strain on his relationship with a few of his children. Brian McKnight has settled a lawsuit from his daughter over claims he “maliciously defamed” her on social media by claiming that she was having an affair with her own cousin. In 2020, Briana McKnight filed a lawsuit against him following a post he made shunning his daughter for being “promiscuous. The post reads, “She had some years earlier, and while a minor, engaged in sexual relations with an older cousin.” Briana believes his post was written in “animosity” after she expressed feeling abandoned by him. In February, the estranged father-daughter duo reached a private settlement.

Brian Mcknight is a father of four children from previous relationships. He and his current wife, Leilani Mendoza have two sons, Brian and Kekoa who passed away prior to his due date in January. Mendoza and Mcknight got married in 2018. She also has children from a previous relationship in which Brian has taken them in as his own. Brian often expresses his love for his family on his Instagram page.

Brian McKnight Shares Photos Of Some of His Family

Moreover, Brian’s posts resurface on social media with his four biological children being left out. This has left social media users to sound off on their distaste for his Instagram posts. In December, Brian posted a heartfelt message to his stepdaughter Julia for her birthday. Calling her the “best daughter ever.” “Your mom and I couldn’t be prouder of you and I couldn’t ask for a better daughter than you!!!,” he said. The picture showed a car that he had purchased for her causing criticism. His Instagram bio also lists only his children with his wife as well as his step-children with her.

Furthermore, Brian has not made a comment on his family photos resurfacing. Periodically, he disables his comments to filter out the negativity being displayed on his page. Do you feel that Brain deserves the backlash? Let us know in the comments below. Also, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world.