Brian McKnight Reportedly Made No Effort to Reach Out to His Son Before He Died

R&B singer Brian McKnight is facing backlash again after the death of his estranged son, Niko McKnight, who passed away at age 32 following a two-year battle with cancer. Family members say Brian made no effort to contact Niko during his illness or final days.

Niko died surrounded by his mother, Julie McKnight, his brother Brian Jr., his wife Carla, and other family members. Brian McKnight was noticeably absent. Julie confirmed Niko’s passing on Instagram.

In April 2024, Brian said he and his wife, Leilani Mendoza, had arranged medical and financial support for Niko. He claimed Julie asked them to step back, and they respected her wishes. Julie later denied that version of events stating, “He is a liar.”

According to WBLS, Brian’s relationship with his older children has been strained for years. In 2019, he publicly called them “entitled” and “products of sin.” In 2023, he legally changed his name to match his newborn son’s, further distancing himself from his older kids.

Niko once performed with Brian in the group MCKNIGHT, but later spoke out about their strained relationship. He claimed Brian forced him to do humiliating tasks as a teen and once called him “evil.”

Despite everything, Niko said he wanted to make peace before he died. He shared that he only wanted to hear his father say “I love you.” But Brian reportedly said he couldn’t say it unless he truly meant it.