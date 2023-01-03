Brian Mundubile accuses UPND of corruption and enticement in relation to by-elections

Hon. Brian Mundubile, presidential hopeful for the Patriotic Front (PF) party, on Monday, January 2, 2023, went on air on a radio station in Nortthern Province to speak out against the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) party and their handling of the upcoming ward by-elections scheduled for January 20th.

During the programme, Mundubile accused the UPND of enticement and corruption in relation to the by-elections. He alleged that councilors were being offered jobs in the civil service in exchange for their resignations, and that the UPND was using the money allocated for the by-elections for their own interests, rather than addressing issues of national importance such as the shortage of medicines in hospitals.

“The system the UPND are now using, the corruption they are using, they can make adverts about recruiting in the prisons, we are recruiting in the police service, they send the DCs and others to manipulate councilors to resign promising them jobs,” Mundubile stated. “This is corruption. This is what is happening everywhere. Every single day government is talking about corruption. The corruption that is in the UPND is the sophisticated kind of corruption.”

Mundubile also highlighted the hypocrisy of the UPND’s actions, pointing out that UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema had previously spoken out against by-elections, stating that they put a strain on the treasury. However, since coming into power, the UPND has petitioned all parliamentary seats except for four and over 200 councilors.

“He was asked in Parliament what about how much money will be used for by elections, nothing has been done,” Mundubile stated. “The UPND don’t care that there are no medicines in hospitals, they don’t care that the roads are not in good condition. If you look at the cost of these by elections, it can buy medicines in hospitals…”

The by-elections, which were called due to the resignations of councilors in four wards, will be held in Itala Ward of Lunga Town Council in Luapula Province, Kashikishi Ward of Nsama Town Council in Northern Province, Kapanda Ward of Kasama Municipal Council in Northern Province, and Nyatanda Ward of Chavuma Town Council in North-Western Province.