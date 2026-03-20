BRIAN MUNDUBILE ARRESTED FOR SPONSORING CHANDA NONDE TO RUN MUNYAULE FACEBOOK PAGE



Arrest of Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile for Alleged Cyber-Related Offences





March 20, 2026 – The Zambia Police Service has formally charged and arrested Hon. Brian Muntayalwa Mundubile aged 55 of Lusaka for the offence of Aiding, Abetting, and Counselling to commit Hate Speech, contrary to Section 55 as read with Section 65 of the Cyber Security and Cyber Crimes Act No. 2 of 2021 of the Laws of Zambia.





Brief facts of the matter are that between February 8, 2023, and January 31, 2025, Hon. Mundubile, allegedly acting in concert with another known individual, is suspected of having aided and counselled the operation of a Facebook page known as “Munyaule Zambia” by providing both content and financial support to Mr. Chanda Nonde, identified as the page’s administrator.





The page is alleged to have published malicious and hateful content targeting various individuals over a sustained period.





The suspect was warned and cautioned in June, 2025 and was only arrested yesterday March 19, 2026 in Lusaka.





The suspect has since been released on a police bond and is expected to appear in court soon.





The Zambia Police Service reiterates its commitment to upholding the rule of law and combating all forms of cyber-related offences, including the spread of hate speech.





Issued by:

Chipo Kaitisha

Deputy Public Relations Officer

Zambia Police Service