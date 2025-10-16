BRIAN MUNDUBILE CONDEMNS POLITICAL VIOLENCE AGAINST GIVEN LUBINDA AT PHOENIX FM & DENIES RIFT BETWEEN PF PRESIDENTIAL HOPEFULS





By Lukundo Nankamba



Patriotic Front-PF Central Committee Member Brian Mundubile has strongly condemned political violence and distanced himself from the disruption of Phoenix FM’s “Let The People Talk” programme by suspected political cadres yesterday.





Speaking to the media in Lusaka this morning, Mr. Mundubile described the incident as unfortunate, particularly the suggestion that he had sent cadres to interfere with a programme involving a party colleague.





The PF 2026 presidential aspirant says that while challenges within political parties are expected, violence has no place in Zambia’s political space while condemning anyone who may have provided resources to fund the disruption.





Mr. Mundubile has also dismissed rumors of tensions between himself and the party’s Acting President, Given Lubinda, stressing that his immediate focus remains national crisis management, not internal party conflicts.





He has assured the public that he and all other PF presidential aspirants maintain a good working relationship, signaling a unified party despite the ongoing contest for the presidency.



