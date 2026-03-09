Brian Mundubile Exposed: Hiding Behind PF Structures and Edgar Lungu Regalia While Fronting an Illegal Tonse Alliance





By Michael Zephaniah Phiri Political Activist



The theme for this year’s International Women’s Day was *“Rights. Justice. Action. For Women and Girls.”* Yet the events of the day unintentionally exposed the political reality surrounding Brian Mundubile and his team.





Across the country, thousands of women turned out in large numbers under the leadership of Given Lubinda, proudly wearing the regalia of the Patriotic Front and T-shirts bearing the image of the late Edgar Chagwa Lungu. The turnout clearly demonstrated that *PF structures remain strong, organized, and loyal to the party.





However, what became obvious is that the team around Brian Mundubile, despite claiming leadership of the so-called Tonse Alliance and working closely with the Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD), had no visible grassroots presence of their own.





If indeed this alliance is genuine and supported by the people, why were its members not celebrating the day in their own regalia? Why did we not see large crowds of FDD women or Tonse Alliance supporters mobilized independently?





Instead, what the public saw were *small pockets of individuals shamefully and quietly sneaking into the huge gatherings of PF women,* hiding behind PF structures and blending into crowds wearing PF regalia and images of Edgar Lungu.



This raises a very simple but important question: *If Brian Mundubile has truly moved on politically, why is his team still relying on PF structures and PF symbols to appear relevant?*





In Central Province, when women gathered in Kabwe, MCC Adora Nkhoma Phiri addressed the crowd and made the party’s position very clear. She stated categorically that *the Patriotic Front has one leadership under President Given Lubinda,* and that the party will hold its convention where a leader will be democratically elected.





Whether that leader becomes President Lubinda himself, Makebi Zulu, Greyford Monde, Chitalu Chilufya, or Chishimba Kambwili, the party will unite behind whoever is chosen by the members.





This reality completely exposes the narrative being pushed by the Mundubile team *. PF structures belong to PF and remain loyal to the party,* not to what many now see as the *BM8 campaign project.*





In fact, Hon. Makebi Zulu was correct when he advised Brian Mundubile to return to the party like the prodigal son. That statement may have irritated some individuals, including George Chisanga, but as the Bible teaches us, *the truth often provokes anger in those who refuse to accept it.*





Another question that must be asked is: *Why were figures such as Lillian Mutambo seen celebrating within PF gatherings and wearing PF and Edgar Lungu regalia instead of mobilizing women under FDD structures?*





If the alliance they claim to represent truly exists and has grassroots support, why did we not see those structures in action?



The truth is simple. PF members chose not to embarrass Brian Mundubile and his colleagues publicly because *the broader opposition must remain focused on the bigger picture.





Credit must go to President Given Lubinda for showing leadership and encouraging women not to shy away from political participation despite the difficult political environment under Hakainde Hichilema and the United Party for National Development government.





Even with the perceived attempts to limit opposition space, the Patriotic Front and other opposition voices such as Harry Kalaba of Citizens First proved that the opposition is *alive, organized, and preparing for the political contest ahead on 13 August 2026.*



Those who have eyes must see: *the people are still with PF, and no amount of political maneuvering can hide that reality.*