BRIAN MUNDUBILE IS NOT A PF MEMBER, PF NATIONAL CHAIRPERSON JEAN KAPATA GUIDES



Hon. Brian Mundubile is not a member of the Patriotic Front, and this position must be stated clearly and without any ambiguity.





The moment he chose to associate himself with individuals who created and operated a renegade faction purporting to act under the Tonse Alliance, he effectively abandoned the Patriotic Front. His actions went far beyond mere association. He actively legitimised that illegal structure to the extent of contesting for the presidency of the so-called Donamis Bill 7 Tonse Alliance. By that conduct alone, he placed himself completely outside the authority, discipline and structures of the Patriotic Front.





It is now becoming even clearer that these actions were not accidental or recent. The confirmation by his close associate, Hon. George Chisanga, has made it evident that the disruptive scheme to destabilise the Patriotic Front and ultimately install Brian Mundubile began as far back as 2022. This revelation explains why Hon. Mundubile deliberately stopped attending Central Committee meetings during that period. His absence was therefore not incidental, but part of a calculated political manoeuvre aimed at undermining the party from within.





From a political governance perspective, it is impossible for any serious leader to claim membership in the Patriotic Front while simultaneously occupying or seeking leadership positions in parallel and illegitimate political structures. Political parties operate on the principles of collective responsibility, discipline and loyalty to institutional decisions. Once an individual deliberately breaches those principles and aligns themselves with structures that undermine the party, they cease to be part of that organisation.





The Patriotic Front therefore regards Hon. Brian Mundubile as a fellow opposition politician pursuing his own political ambitions, reportedly aligned with the FDD presidential ticket for the August 2026 general elections. It is therefore deceptive and politically dishonest for him to attempt to create the impression that he still belongs to the Patriotic Front while advancing a separate political agenda.





Members of the public and members of the Patriotic Front must not be misled by such narratives. These are individuals who abandoned the party, attempted to establish parallel political structures, and are now seeking to cling to the Patriotic Front after realising that their political manoeuvres have failed to gain traction.





Leadership demands integrity, discipline and respect for institutional authority. One of the most important attributes of leadership is the ability to accept collective leadership and operate within agreed structures. Unfortunately, that attribute appears to be lacking in our colleague, as evidenced by the impatience and disregard for party discipline that has characterised his actions.





Today’s politics in Zambia must be sanitised and elevated to a level where public leaders such as Brian Mundubile and Zumani Zimba demonstrate a sense of shame and accountability for their actions. Our political discourse cannot continue to be polluted by individuals who abandon institutions and then seek to manipulate public perception for personal political survival.





More importantly, our colleagues must stop disrespecting the legacy of the late Sixth Republican President, Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu, with such contempt. The Patriotic Front will not stand by while individuals who walked away from the party attempt to exploit his name and legacy for their own political convenience.





Let it therefore be clearly understood that the Patriotic Front remains united, focused and firmly under its legitimate leadership, and it will not allow opportunistic political actors to exploit its name while operating outside its authority.





The Patriotic Front remains a democratic and magnanimous organisation. Should Hon. Brian Mundubile genuinely recognise his mistakes and wish to return, the proper course of action would be for him to formally apply for readmission into the Patriotic Front, like any other former member.





Until then, he must be treated for what he currently is — a politician operating outside the Patriotic Front.



Hon. Jean Kapata

National Chairperson

Patriotic Front