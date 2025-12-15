BRICS launches a new currency called ‘the Unit,’ which is backed 40% by gold and 60% BRICS national currencies

REPORT: BRICS launched a new currency called ‘the Unit,’ which is backed 40% by gold and 60% BRICS national currencies, equally weighted between the Brazilian real, Chinese yuan, Indian rupee, Russian ruble, and South African rand.





The world’s leading emerging markets are searching for a way to ditch the dollar, and the BRICS ‘Unit’ is the first working prototype for a gold-referenced trade currency.





While not yet official policy, its existence is a direct step toward dedollarization and a significant bullish signal for long-term gold demand. The value of the Unit is designed to fluctuate daily in line with movements in the component currencies against gold.





By December 4, market fluctuations had adjusted the value of the reserve basket to 98.23 grams of gold, effectively bringing the Unit’s value to 0.9823 grams of gold per Unit.



Source: Economic Strategies of the Russian Academy of Sciences