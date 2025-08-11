BRIDGING THE DIVIDE



….a Path to Dignified Closure for Former President Lungu



Lusaka… Monday August 11, 2025



The ongoing dispute surrounding the burial of the late former President Edgar Lungu has captivated and divided the nation. Recent remarks by State Counsel M. Kabesha during a ZNBC interview have further highlighted the chasm between the government and the Lungu family, raising serious concerns about the prospects for a peaceful and dignified resolution.





In the interview, SC Kabesha’s responses, particularly his charged tone and defensive posture when he was asked if the government would seek forgiveness from the Lungu family, seemed to underscore the deep-seated animosity between President Hakainde Hichilema and the late former president. His counterclaim about President Hichilema’s past treatment while in opposition, though a matter of public record, was perceived as ill-timed and unhelpful in the context of mourning a national leader.





Furthermore, the implication that the government could proceed with a burial without the family’s presence created a chilling vision of a national funeral devoid of familial comfort and unity. It was also noted that, according to SC Kabesha, President HH did not indicate that he wanted to see the body of the former president.





These statements, in conjunction with derogatory remarks attributed to some UPND officials and operatives, have exacerbated the rift and made it difficult for the two sides to engage in a constructive dialogue. On the other hand, the Lungu family has been consistent in its demand that President Hichilema not be directly involved in the funeral arrangements, citing the historical tensions and their belief that this was the late president’s wish.





Given this impasse, a path forward is urgently needed to ensure the late president is buried with the honor and dignity he deserves, and that his family and the nation can find closure. The most empathetic and compassionate action, and one that could serve as a powerful “tie-breaker,” would be for President Hichilema to formally delegate the role of presiding over the funeral to the Vice President. This move would honor the Lungu family’s consistent request while still upholding the state’s obligation to provide a dignified state funeral.





By acting as the “big brother” in this sensitive matter, President Hichilema would demonstrate statesmanship and a willingness to transcend past political rivalries for the sake of national unity and a respectful final farewell. This gesture would not only be a mark of respect for the Lungu family and the deceased but also a powerful act of leadership. It would ensure that the former president’s remains are brought home and laid to rest in an atmosphere of peace and dignity, a far more desirable outcome than a burial without the presence of his loved ones.





This proposed course of action is not an admission of wrongdoing but an act of grace and national healing. It respects the protocols of a state funeral while simultaneously acknowledging the very real emotional and personal dynamics at play





Ultimately, this approach offers a clear and constructive way to resolve the arguments and move forward, allowing the nation to mourn a former head of state with the respect and unity that a moment of national mourning requires. This solution is consistent with Zambian values of compassion and reconciliation and is in no way violative of any laws.





The Struggle Continues



Sensio Banda

Former Member of Parliament

Kasenengwa Constituency

Eastern Province