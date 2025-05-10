BRIGHTER FUTURES FOR MULOBEZI: TOWN COUNCIL HANDS OVER K4.1 Million WORTH OF CDF PROJECTS



Mulobezi, 9th May 2025



In a remarkable stride towards community development, Mulobezi Town Council has officially handed over six completed projects funded under the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) to local beneficiaries in Mulobezi Constituency.





The ceremony, graced by Honorable Raphael S. Mabenga, Member of Parliament for Mulobezi Constituency, marks a significant milestone in the government’s ongoing efforts to uplift rural communities through investments in education and security infrastructure.



Valued at over K4.1 million, the projects include the construction and rehabilitation of key facilities designed to improve the quality of life for residents:





Sejamba Primary School: A newly built 1×3 classroom block complete with desks, worth K820,000.00.



Kasamba Primary School: A 1×3 classroom block with solar power and desks, valued at K830,063.00.





Kabula Primary School: Another 1×3 classroom block, solar-powered and fully furnished, at a cost of K833,938.00.



Salumbwe Primary School: Featuring a 1×3 classroom block powered by ZESCO, costing K845,287.00.





Sanembo Primary School: A labour-based project delivering a 1×3 classroom block and desks at K248,443.00.



Machile Police Post: Rehabilitated and ZESCO powered at a cost of K525,000.00.





Speaking at the event, Hon. Mabenga reaffirmed the government’s dedication to enhancing education, security, and healthcare services across the constituency. He called upon the community members to safeguard these new assets by ensuring their proper use and maintenance.





“Government is committed to delivering tangible development that touches the lives of our people. These projects are for you — take ownership and make the most out of them,” Hon. Mabenga urged.





Mulobezi Town Council’s Council Secretary, Mrs. Ireen Kasininga Kayuni, expressed satisfaction over the successful execution of the projects. “We look forward to seeing the