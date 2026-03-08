British Adult Film Star Bonnie Blue Tests DNA Of 400 Men She Shot With In Mexico To Know Her Baby’s Father.

26-year-old British Adult film star, Bonnie Blue, has revealed she is now testing the DNA samples of the 400 men she recorded with to know who she is pregnant with.Movies

Bonnie recently disclosed that she would be hosting a huge number of men at a coded location to film with them.

They were all tested to know how clean their system was, and provided DNA samples beforehand.

This event happened in Mexico, according to different sources.

Weeks after the filming, Bonnie Blue came out to tell the public that she is pregnant but can’t identify the father of her baby, so now she is testing all the 400 DNA samples to the the father of her unborn child.

Most people did not expect this to happen because they all knew this was just a one-time thing, but unfortunately, a baby will come out of it, and how it was conceived is quite awkward.

Before the start of this crazy, bad marathon, Blue shared condoms with everyone she filmed with, so how she came out to tell the public about her pregnancy has confused many.