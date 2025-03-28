BRITISH GOVERNMENT COMMENDS ZAMBIA FOR ITS ROLE IN SADC



LUSAKA, Zambia, Thursday 27th March, 2025:



The British Government has commended Zambia for the role it plays in maintaining peace and security in the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region.





British High Commissioner to Zambia Ms. Rebecca Terzeon says Zambia did a good job when the country chaired the SADC Troika Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Corporation in 2024.





Ms. Terzeon says Zambia’s tenure as Chairperson of the Troika Organ was very successful and Britain is proud of that record.



Speaking when she paid a courtesy call on Minister of Defence Mr. Ambrose Lufuma this morning at his office in Lusaka, Ms. Terzeon said the United Kingdom is concerned about the security situation in the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).





“We are watching what is happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo and we are concerned. We are hoping that ongoing regional efforts to bring back peace to the DRC will succeed,” she said.



Ms. Terzeon said Zambia and Britain share long and historical relations and that the militaries of the two countries are working together well.





“We continue to provide support for pre-deployment of ZAMBATT troops and this goes to show how our relations are in supporting Zambia’s peacekeeping efforts,” said Ms. Terzeon.



And Minister of Defence Mr. Ambrose Lufuma thanked the British government for the support it is offering to the Kenneth Kaunda Peace Training Center.





Mr. Lufuma said the support Britain gives Zambia in capacity building of troops is vital as the country contributes soldiers to many peacekeeping operations around the world.



The Minister of Defence also assured the British High Commissioner that the 2026 General Elections will be held in a free, fair and peaceful manner.





Mr. Lufuma said government is committed to upholding the democratic tenets which the country is well known for.



“We have had seven Presidents since independence and all their elections were peaceful. As a government, we can assure you that the defence and security services are ready to ensure that the elections are held in a peaceful and free environment,” said Mr. Lufuma.





He said democratic elections are the hallmark of Zambia and next year’s general elections will just be a continuation of what Zambians are well known for.



Issued by:



Paul Shalala (Mr.)

Principal Public Relations Officer

MINISTRY OF DEFENCE