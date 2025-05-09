British High Commission apologizes after Malema barred from UK conference





The British High Commission in South Africa has issued a formal apology to Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema after a delayed visa process barred him from attending the Cambridge Africa Together Conference on 10 May 2025.





Malema, a prominent critic of Western imperialism and colonial legacies, was due to deliver a keynote address at the prestigious event hosted by the African Society of Cambridge University. The visa delay, communicated just hours before his scheduled departure from OR Tambo International Airport, sparked a wave of political controversy.





The EFF condemned the delay as a politically motivated act designed to silence Malema’s dissenting voice on the global stage, calling it an “administratively orchestrated ban.” In contrast, the British High Commission blamed the delay on recent UK public holidays, a justification the EFF dismissed as insufficient. A leaked letter from UK High Commissioner Antony Phillipson cited “unfortunate timing” as the reason the visa was not finalized in time.





AfriForum, a South African civil rights organization that has long clashed with Malema, welcomed the outcome. They linked the visa issue to their broader efforts to hold Malema accountable for what they characterize as inflammatory and racially divisive rhetoric. Public reactions have been sharply divided, with some social media users questioning the EFF’s narrative and speculating that a late visa application may have contributed to the mishap.





Despite the apology, tensions remain high. The incident has reignited debates around freedom of expression, academic engagement, and the treatment of African political leaders by Western institutions.