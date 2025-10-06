BRITISH HIGH COMMISSION HAILS HH’S UK VISIT AS A SUCCESS.

THE British High Commission has welcomed the successful conclusion of President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to the United Kingdom.

In a statement, Sunday, the Commission said this landmark visit highlights the deep and enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Zambia.

“The British High Commission welcomes the successful conclusion of His Excellency President Hakainde Hichilema’s visit to the United Kingdom, at the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III.

This landmark visit highlights the deep and enduring partnership between the United Kingdom and Zambia; two Commonwealth nations bound by shared values and a commitment to sustainable economic growth and development.

President Hichilema attended a high-level meeting with UK Deputy Prime Minister, David Lammy.

News Diggers