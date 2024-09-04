British man baffled by Nigeria declaring him a top fugitive

A British national has said he is at a loss as to why the Nigerian police have accused him of planning to overthrow Nigeria’s government and placed a bounty on his head.

It was alleged by Nigeria’s police spokesperson on Monday that Andrew Wynne – and a co-conspirator – had built up a network of sleeper cells to destabilise Nigeria and had fled the country in the wake of last month’s cost-of-living protests.

Speaking from the UK, Mr Wynne told Nigeria’s Channels Television he was not aware of accusations and would be happy to talk to officials.

He said he ran a bookshop in the Nigerian capital, Abuja, and had been visiting the West African nation for 25 years without any problems.

A reward of 10m naira ($6,000, £5,000) has been offered by Nigeria’s police to anyone who has information that could lead to the arrest of Mr Wynne – and the same amount for his alleged Nigerian accomplice Lucky Obiyan.

“I am more than happy to talk with the police; I am more than happy to have a discussion on WhatsApp or Zoom; I am more than happy to go to London and meet with officials from the Nigerian High Commission,” said Mr Wynne, who is also known by the name Andrew Povich.

He was declared a fugitive on the day that 10 Nigerians were charged with treason for taking part in the protests that were dubbed “10 days of rage”.

These demonstrations were mainly organised via social media but also had the backing of the country’s trade unions.

All of those who were accused on Monday in the federal high court of treason, destruction of public property and injuring police officers pleaded not guilty. Their charge sheet also alleged that they had been working with Mr Wynne.

Later, police spokesperson Muyiwa Adejobi gave more details about Mr Wynne, saying he had rented a space at Abuja’s Labour House, the headquarters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) – the country’s main trade union body.

He also said the British national had established a school to cover up his activities – working towards the overthrow of President Bola Tinubu’s government.

“I am not aware that I am a fugitive; I am not aware that I am running away from the law,” Mr Wynne told Channels TV.

“I have had a bookshop at the NLC offices right at the centre of Abuja for seven years and all that time, of course the security forces have paid no interest in me,” he said.

The August demonstrations turned violent in some places as protesters clashed with security forces leaving at least seven dead, according to police, though rights groups have put the death toll at 23.