Britney Spears is accusing her mother of being responsible for the situation that saw paramedics arrive to treat her at Chateau Marmont on Thursday morning, May 2.

Initially, the singer posted an Instagram statement saying that paramedics turned up “illegally,” following reports she’d been injured during an argument with her boyfriend, Paul Richard Soliz.

Several hours later, she took to Instagram again, this time sharing a video of her swollen ankle, and saying she fell over while trying to “do a leap” in her room.

After calling herself a “f***ing idiot,” she explained she “fell, embarrassed myself and that’s it. Paramedics came to my door illegally and, of course, cause this huge scene which was so unnecessary and all I needed was ice (for my ankle).”

I know my mum was involved – Britney Spears accuses her mother of “set up” after ambulance was sent to her hotel

Underneath the video, she wrote, “I know my mom was involved!!! I haven’t talked to her in 6 months and she called right after it happened before the news being out !!!”

It’s unclear if she was blaming her mum for calling the paramedics or leaking the news to the media.

Alongside the video, she posted an image of her longstanding attorney, Mathew Rosengart. She wrote, “Psss this man is wonderful !!! He’s like a father to me and he got me through last night !!! I adore you and admire you mister Mathew !!!”

Recall that it was reported yesterday that paramedics were called to her hotel after a fight with her boyfriend. Photos from the hotel show her in just her underwear and a blanket, with a pillow covering her modesty (read here).

Later, Britney reacted, calling the reports “fake news” while claiming that she injured her ankle and the ambulance was called “illegally” (read here).