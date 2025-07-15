Britney Spears announces she has adopted a baby girl

Britney Spears has shared some exciting news.

The 43-year-old pop icon announced on social media that she has officially adopted a baby girl.

The revelation came along with a video where Spears could be seen dancing in her home.

“I want to let you guys know I adopted a beautiful baby girl !!! Her name is Lennon London Spears,” Spears wrote in the caption of the video.

Spears added that Lennon was wearing an “adorable dress” that said “I’m NEW HERE !!!” although she did not share any footage of the little girl.

Earlier, some eagle-eyed fans did notice that Spears had a baby carrier in the background of another one of her dancing videos.

While the baby news may come as a surprise, it’s not the first time Spears has shared her intention to adopt.

Back in January, Spears posted a now-deleted Instagram video where she wrote in the caption, “I’ve decided I’m going to adopt a baby girl !!!! I’m actually serious !!!”