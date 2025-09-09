Britney Spears’ friends and family fear for her well-being amid concerns over living conditions

Friends and relatives of American singer, Britney Spears are reportedly growing increasingly concerned about the pop icon, with sources claiming she is struggling while living in what has been described as a “messy mansion” littered with dog waste.

An insider told the Daily Mail that the 43-year-old singer is “having an episode right now, and we are going to see her battle through it the way she has for years.” According to the source, those close to her have witnessed similar situations before but have chosen not to intervene.

A family member echoed those concerns, saying Spears is “not doing well at all” and that loved ones are “terrified for her future.” The source alleged that Spears’ home has become increasingly unkempt: “She doesn’t clean up after the dogs, she doesn’t have someone there cleaning every day, and she just isn’t functioning like an adult would function.”

Last month, the Womanizer singer sparked alarm among fans after sharing a video of herself dancing in her cluttered Thousand Oaks, California, home. The clip appeared to show dog waste on the floor. In the video, Spears sang Rihanna’s Unfaithful and Prince’s Kiss while wearing polka-dot sleepwear with boots, dancing and speaking in a British accent. “Messing around with lighting and cleaning my house like no tomorrow,” she captioned the post.

Spears has often drawn attention with her social media activity, sharing clips of herself dancing, sometimes wielding knives, and posting nude photos. While she has since disabled comments on her posts, many fans have taken to other platforms to voice concern for her well-being and the safety of her pets.

“God, what’s happened to poor Britney? Is this the price of fame?” one user wrote on X.

Spears has been under intense public scrutiny since the end of her 13-year conservatorship in November 2021. Since regaining control of her personal and financial affairs, she has maintained a highly visible — and sometimes controversial — presence online, which has fueled ongoing debate about her mental health and need for support.